Fawad, Farrukh Discuss Inclusion Of Journalists In Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:57 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib on Monday called on Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Anwar Ali Haider

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib on Monday called on Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Anwar Ali Haider.

During the meeting, issues relating to the inclusion of journalists in the prime minister's initiated Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme were discussed.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the welfare of journalists and media workers was top priority of the government.

He said that in the first phase of the programme, houses will be allotted to 600 journalists of the Islamabad region.

He said that later, the scope of this programme will be extended to Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

He said that the project will be gradually taken to Peshawar and Quetta as well.

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Prime Minister Quetta Naya Pakistan Gujranwala Ali Haider Media Government Top Housing

