FBISE announces 2nd annual intermediate results 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has announced the results of second annual examinations of Intermediate for the year 2023, in which the overall success ratio of Class XI remained 79.99 per cent while Class XII was 75.10 per cent.

According to the details, during the 2nd annual examination 2023 of the federal board, the 11th class regular enrollment was 56,643, out of which 45,008 students remained successful, with success ratio of 80.64 per cent.

Furthermore, 1,030 ex-private students participated in the exams, out of which 358 students remained successful with the success ratio of 37.02 percent.

The total annual enrollment of the eleventh class of the federal board was 57,673 out of which 45,366 students passed the exams with the overall success ratio of 79.

99%.

Similarly, in the 12th class, the regular enrollment of the board exams 2023 was 721, out of which 570 students had passed with success ratio of 80.51%.

Meanwhile, in the same exam, the ex-private enrollment remained 20,096, while 13,738 students passed with success ratio of 73.59%.

The total annual enrollment of the FBISE exams 2023 was 20,817 in class 12th, in which 14,308 students passed with overall success ratio of 75.10%.

On this occasion, Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam announced the results of the second annual examination 2023, and congratulated all the successful students.

The result has been uploaded on the website by the board, while students can also check their results by SMSing their roll number to 5050.