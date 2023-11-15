Open Menu

FBISE Organizes Inter-school & Inter-collegiate Level Sports Competitions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FBISE organizes inter-school & inter-collegiate level sports competitions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) on Wednesday organized the inter-school and inter-collegiate level sports competitions in the year 2022-23.

The students of different education directorates participated in Matric and intermediate-level sports competitions separately.

On this occasion, Federal Minister of Education Madad Ali Sindhi while expressing his views as chief guest said that sports help to raise the quality of health of a nation, promote a quality lifestyle and provide a stress-free environment.

He added that apart from increasing physical strength, sports play a significant role in overall personality development, character building and development of leadership skills.

Minister said that sports raise the health standard of every country.

A country with good quality will always have a good quality of life and a stress-free environment. Similarly in the long run it will reduce the burden on the health sector as well.

Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam said in his address that along with education, sports are also important.

He further said that sports play an important role in the development of children and it is important to give full support to children.

He also affirmed that the Federal Board will further support children in all kinds of sports and help them in their development.

At the end of the ceremony, trophies, medals and certificates were distributed to the institutes, directorates and players who achieved outstanding performance and positions in the competitions.

Related Topics

Sports Education FBISE All From

Recent Stories

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Thr ..

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

10 minutes ago
 IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

57 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide t ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Kiwis in s ..

3 hours ago
 IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

4 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

8 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

17 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

17 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan