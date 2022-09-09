UrduPoint.com

FBR Appoints Muhammad Nadeem Arif As DG Anti Benami Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 07:06 PM

FBR appoints Muhammad Nadeem Arif as DG Anti Benami Initiatives

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Nadeem Arif, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Director General (Directorate General of Anti Benami Initiatives), Islamabad (stationed at Lahore).

According to the FBR notification issued here on Friday, he has resigned from the post of Member (Admin Pool), FBR (HQ), Islamabad and taken over the post.

FBR also informed that Ms. Nyma Batool, BS-20 Officer of Pakistan Customs services (PCS), has taken over the charge of Director, Directorate of CPEC, Karachi.

Said Munaf, BS-20 officer, IR services has also taken over the charge of Commissioner-IR (North Zone), Regional Tax Office, Islamabad.

