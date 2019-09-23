UrduPoint.com
FBR Serves Notices To 3,110 Businessmen, Business Entities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:20 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) ::Federal board of Revenue (FBR) office Monday served notices to 3,110 businessmen and business entities in line with Finance Act 2019.

The businessmen and entities includes doctors, engineers, lawyers, private schools, hospitals, kilns and many others.

Dera Ghazi Khan Division Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue Syed Qaswar Abbas Gardezi constituted a task forces in four circles.

The focal persons of these task forces are Qazi Siraj (Dera Ghazi Khan), Saeed Farooqi, Muhammad Aabid (Muzaffargarh), Mehmood Ayub, Aamir Buzdar (Rajanpur) and Zafar Alam (Layyah).

He instructed focal persons to ensure implementation on Finance Act 2019. The task forces would take action for recovery of sales tax, income tax and registration.

The FBR team are also conducting surveys and another 20,000 notices would soon be issued. Similarly, the FBR also sought data of commercial consumers from Multan Electric Power Company.

In case, the commercial consumers did not submit their NTN or CNICs numbers, their connections would be disconnected.

