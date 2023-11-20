FC College University delegation visits IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A delegation of Forman Christian College University Lahore headed by Dr. Derk Bakker visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences and Patron Consortium on Climate Change, Sustainability, and Conservation, Dr. Abid Hussain Shehzad Director International Linkages, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Director Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies welcomed the delegation of FC College University Lahore.

A letter of agreement was signed between the parties. Prof. Dr. Wajid Naseem Jatoi, Director of the International Center for Climate Change, food Security and Sustainability, appointed the members of the delegation as the central coordinator for cooperation between the two universities.

The delegation of FC College University Lahore visited the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, especially the Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment also visited.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz Associate Professor, and Dr.

Sahib Aslam Associate Professor, Department of Environment, FC College University Lahore were included.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Hasan Abbasi Director Institute of Agro Industries, Dr. Muhammad Ali Assistant Professor, and other faculty members informed the guests about degree programs, ongoing research projects, and initiatives for environmental protection.

FC College University Lahore delegation also visited the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies. Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Director of Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ehsan Associate Professor, Dr. Liaqat Ali Associate Professor, Dr. Shahid Rizwan Associate Professor, Dr. Hamid Nawaz Assistant Professor, and other faculty members informed about the research projects and initiatives.

Later, the FC College University Lahore delegation also visited the University College of Art and Design and the Hakra Art Gallery at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Dr. Farhana Altaf Qureshi Principal and Faculty welcomed the guests and informed them about the ongoing teaching activities and art exhibition in the college.