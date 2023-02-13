UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt To Be Approached For Speedy Release Of Funds For Merged Areas' Projects: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Federal govt to be approached for speedy release of funds for merged areas' projects: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday said the federal government would be approached for speedy release of funds to ensure early completion of ongoing development projects in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday said the Federal government would be approached for speedy release of funds to ensure early completion of ongoing development projects in merged districts.

He said that the clean drinking water projects were for people's welfare and he along with the provincial government would approach the federal government to ensure speedy release of funds for timely completion of the ongoing projects for merged tribal districts.

The governor expressed these views while presiding over a highly level meeting of the department of clean drinking projects, here, at Governor house. Caretaker Minister Hamid Shah also attended the meeting which briefed by its Secretary Idrees Khan.

The governor was informed that 74 projects for settled and 12 for merged areas were included in the annual development program while work on three projects in the sector were underway with financial assistance of Korea and Japan.

He said that 32 projects could be completed on time if approved funds were provided.

The governor was informed that work on another solar based water project was underway at remote Agra, a border area of Bajaur and Malakand costing Rs 2 million that would benefit six million population.

The governor was also informed about progress on the other projects during the meeting.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Water Agra Progress Japan Malakand Ghulam Ali Border Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing ..

Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times: Prime Minister Shehbaz ..

4 seconds ago
 Search for survivors slows as Turkey-Syria quake t ..

Search for survivors slows as Turkey-Syria quake toll passes 35,000

6 seconds ago
 SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik offers condolences to Turk ..

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss ..

7 seconds ago
 Relief to people being ensured: Caretaker Punjab M ..

Relief to people being ensured: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government a ..

9 seconds ago
 Causes of Emergencies With Soyuz, Progress Spacecr ..

Causes of Emergencies With Soyuz, Progress Spacecraft May Be Different - Roscosm ..

10 seconds ago
 Court seeks challan in case against Pakistan Tehre ..

Court seeks challan in case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Faw ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.