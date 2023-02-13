Federal govt to be approached for speedy release of funds for merged areas' projects: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday said the federal government would be approached for speedy release of funds to ensure early completion of ongoing development projects in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday said the Federal government would be approached for speedy release of funds to ensure early completion of ongoing development projects in merged districts.

He said that the clean drinking water projects were for people's welfare and he along with the provincial government would approach the federal government to ensure speedy release of funds for timely completion of the ongoing projects for merged tribal districts.

The governor expressed these views while presiding over a highly level meeting of the department of clean drinking projects, here, at Governor house. Caretaker Minister Hamid Shah also attended the meeting which briefed by its Secretary Idrees Khan.

The governor was informed that 74 projects for settled and 12 for merged areas were included in the annual development program while work on three projects in the sector were underway with financial assistance of Korea and Japan.

He said that 32 projects could be completed on time if approved funds were provided.

The governor was informed that work on another solar based water project was underway at remote Agra, a border area of Bajaur and Malakand costing Rs 2 million that would benefit six million population.

The governor was also informed about progress on the other projects during the meeting.