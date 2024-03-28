Open Menu

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Arrives Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday arrived Peshawar to review the law and order situation in the province.

He is scheduled to attend a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office on security issues.

He will also pay a visit to the Counter Terrorism Headquarters, and FC Headquarters.

