Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Arrives Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday arrived Peshawar to review the law and order situation in the province.
He is scheduled to attend a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office on security issues.
He will also pay a visit to the Counter Terrorism Headquarters, and FC Headquarters.
