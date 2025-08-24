Federal Minister Ahsan Vows To Provide Basic Facilities To People Of Gwadar
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 09:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Social Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday chaired a meeting regarding water and power issues in Gwadar to provide facilities to people of the area.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Power Division and Chief Executive Officer QESCO, Director General Gwadar Development Authority Moinur Rehman Khan, Chairman Gwadar Port Noorul Haq Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Hamoodur Rehman.
According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Public Relations and Information Department of Balochistan.
The meeting discussed in detail the power shortage and water issues in Gwadar.
The Federal Minister for Planning directed that the establishment of a 170 MW solar plant in Gwadar would be reviewed so that an uninterrupted supply of water and power for domestic and industrial needs could be possible.
On this occasion, it was decided that 2 MW of power would be provided immediately to ensure water supply in Gwadar so that the problems arising in water supply due to power shortage could be remedied.
The meeting was briefed that the water level in Shadi Kaur Dam has increased due to recent rains and the work of supplying water to Gwadar from there is underway, which would be completed in a few days. However, for effective distribution of water, continuous and balanced electricity is required, for which immediate arrangements are necessary.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muqam seeks proactive role of philanthropists for help of flood victims7 minutes ago
-
ANP Kohat extends support to flood victims7 minutes ago
-
Candidate recommended for BPS-17 job possessed fake university qualification, SPSC17 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti congratulates badminton player Sarwat Fatima for winning silver medal27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi presents report on drainage to Chief Minister27 minutes ago
-
Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted; 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal to fall on September 627 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Ahsan vows to provide basic facilities to people of Gwadar57 minutes ago
-
Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted; 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal to fall on September 657 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 12,170 litres of adulterated milk, lodges 3 FIRs1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Army a pillar of stability, guardian of China–Pakistan ties: Wang Yi1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Rangers carry out emergency rescue operation to assist flood victims1 hour ago
-
CM meets Expo Association GM in Osaka1 hour ago