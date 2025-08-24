Federal Minister Ahsan vows to provide basic facilities to people of Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Social Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday chaired a meeting regarding water and power issues in Gwadar to provide facilities to people of the area.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Power Division and Chief Executive Officer QESCO, Director General Gwadar Development Authority Moinur Rehman Khan, Chairman Gwadar Port Noorul Haq Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Hamoodur Rehman.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Public Relations and Information Department of Balochistan.

The meeting discussed in detail the power shortage and water issues in Gwadar.

The Federal Minister for Planning directed that the establishment of a 170 MW solar plant in Gwadar would be reviewed so that an uninterrupted supply of water and power for domestic and industrial needs could be possible.

On this occasion, it was decided that 2 MW of power would be provided immediately to ensure water supply in Gwadar so that the problems arising in water supply due to power shortage could be remedied.

The meeting was briefed that the water level in Shadi Kaur Dam has increased due to recent rains and the work of supplying water to Gwadar from there is underway, which would be completed in a few days. However, for effective distribution of water, continuous and balanced electricity is required, for which immediate arrangements are necessary.