Open Menu

Rabi-ul-Awwal Moon Not Sighted; 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal To Fall On September 6

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted; 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal to fall on September 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Sunday announced that the crescent for Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 AH was not sighted anywhere across the country.

Accordingly, the first Rabi-ul-Awwal will commence from Tuesday, August 26, while the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal - the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) - will be observed on Saturday, September 6.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Karachi. Representatives from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Science and Technology and other concerned institutions also provided their technical support in the matter.

After reviewing reports and testimonies from across the country, the committee confirmed that no credible evidence of moon sighting had been received.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

5 hours ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

7 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

8 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

21 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan