Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi visits FIA HQs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday vowed to crackdown on corruption and improve the agency's efficiency.

He was addressing officer after reaching Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters where he was welcomed by Director General (DG) FIA.

He said corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Corruption is the evil of our society, there will be zero tolerance on it.

He said that FIA is a very important institution of national security and safety, it has to be upgraded and brought to international standards.

The minister directed, pending promotion cases should be disposed of within thirty days, to encourage officers.

He said like promotion were given in every department in Punjab, In the same way, promotions should be given to eligible employees in FIA.

The efficiency of the institution will be proved when the big fish are caught, said the interior minister adding that through effective measures, the scourge of fake medicines will also have to be eradicated from the country.

Naqvi urged the FIA to play a more active role in preventing power theft and human trafficking.

He sought a comprehensive report on the Greece boat capsising.

The performance of the officers posted in different countries should also be reviewed, he said.

A comprehensive plan should be formulated to stop the smuggling of Dollars getting out of the country, the minister directed the officials.

Hundi & Hawala businesses will also have to be addressed with effective measures and entry and exit from the country on fake documents should also be stopped, Naqvi said.

Good work has been done with respect to Interpol, it can also be improved, he said adding that it is also very important to enhance the efficiency of the officers and align them with the modern requirements through training.

The condition of police stations will also have to be improved, the minister said adding that all resources should be utilized to improve public service delivery.