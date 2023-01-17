Federal Ombudsman opens its two offices in merged districts

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Ombudsman has extended its services to merged districts of former Tribal Agencies and opened its two offices in Kuram and Wana districts to provide speedy relief and justice to the people of those areas.

This was stated by the Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi while talking to media here at regional office of the ombudsman.

The federal ombudsman said these areas deserve full attention and should not be neglected.

He was of the view that four offices in Peshawar, D.I. Khan, Swat and Abbottabad were functioning to the fullest capacity in settled areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, the coverage to erstwhile tribal areas was the need of the hour.

He said that through innovative measures and simple procedures, 164,174 complaints were handled during the last year with 49 percent increase, adding, this increase was made without taking any additional budget or employing extra human resources.

He further stated that complaints worth over Rs 3 billion were addressed by this office during the last year, otherwise these cases would have added burden to the civil courts.

The ombudsman also stressed upon the media to play its role in sensitizing the people about this poor man support office so that they could get maximum benefits of the federal ombudsman.

He said more than 60 percent of the complaints addressed through consultations with the authority concerned.

Earlier, the ombudsman met with notables of the area and heads of different government agencies here at a private hotel and listened to their suggestions.

He mentioned that 95 percent increase was recorded in online disposal of 91,496 cases, which shows people's trust in this Secretariat.

Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said that as per the vision of justice at doorstep, hearing of complaints was also conducted online when requested by the complainant.

He said that speedy and inexpensive justice was ensured through 27 frequent inspections of public service organizations and conducting 68 Khuli Katchehries through the 17 Regional Offices across the country.

He said the national expenditure per complainant in disposing of complaint through the federal ombudsman construed negligible amount, thus it was the most cost-effective way of providing relief to the common man.

The ombudsman asked the notables to raise the public issues with their elected representatives instead of getting personal benefits.

During the meeting, PESCO Chief Engineer Zubair Khan informed that a separate circle of the company is going to be opened in Dera Ismail Khan soon.

Moreover, he the bifurcation of overloaded feeders was also underway. He said the PESCO is going to outsource its 25 feeders including two in Dera Ismail Khan, adding, the decision of outsourcing the feeders would help improving the services of the company.