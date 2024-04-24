Federation, provinces to jointly overcome biggest challenge of economic stability: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the economic stability was a biggest challenge for the country at the moment that could be overcome with the coordinated efforts of the federation and the provinces.

“We should work together to serve the country and for the development of the provinces as with the joint efforts we can solve problems of the people of Pakistan,” the PM said in his remarks at meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet here at the CM House.

PM Sharif emphasized that the federation and the provinces could work in collaboration towards the improvement of national economy.

Shehbaz Sharif called upon federal and the provincial governments to keep very close relationship to make our country developed nation. He said development of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, was in fact the development of Pakistan.

Prime Minister hoped that the big investment opportunities will benefit to all provinces equally.

He stressed the need of forging unity and harmony among each other so that positive results could be achieved. He said the purpose of his visit to Sindh was to create mutual understanding.

Referring to foreign investment, the Prime Minister made a special mention of recent visits of the delegation of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the president of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan and hoped that in coming months, many foreign delegations would visit Pakistan.

As a result of February 8 election, the people of Pakistan gave mandate to Pakistan People's Party in Sindh while in Punjab, they gave opportunity to Pakistan Muslim League (N). However, he said, “in federation there is a split mandate and we have to respect it.”

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned his camaraderie developed with CM Murad Ali Shah and said that in case of any problem, they talked and sorted out things immediately.

“Due to such relationship, today federal and the provincial ministers are sitting together and discussing ways to face the challenges confronted by our country,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the CM Sindh and his cabinet for their warm welcome with great enthusiasm.

He said after arrival in Karachi he visited Mazar-e-Quaid and paid rich tribute to the father of the nation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of the prime minister for second term.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarrar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Jam Kamal, Qaiser Shaikh and members of the provincial cabinet also attended the meeting.