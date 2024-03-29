Female judicial officers' strength reaches to 18% of total: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A report of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan has said that currently there are 3142 judges and judicial officers working across of the country including 2570 males and 572 female.

Thus the number of female working judges has reached to 18% of the total working Judges.

The commission has recently released a report that summarizes the statistics of females working in the justice sector of Pakistan.

The report further reveals that there are currently 126 judges working at the upper tier of the judiciary, which includes the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Federal Shariat Court, and the Five High Courts. Out of these 126 judges, 119 are male judges, while only 7 are female judges. Therefore, female judges make up only 5.5% of the total working strength of judges at the upper tier.

The report states that there are a total of 3016 Judicial Officers working at the District Judiciary level. Out of these officers, 2451 are male and 565 are female. This means that 19% of the total Judicial Officers are female. The report also provides district-wise details of the positions held by female judicial officers, highlighting their significant role in the administration of justice.

Additionally, the report includes a province-wise list of Ex-Cadre positions held by female judicial officers.

Furthermore, the report reveals that there are 230,879 lawyers enrolled in different Provincial Bars in the Country. Out of these, 198,100 lawyers are male, while around 40,000 lawyers are female. This means that female lawyers make up about 17% of the total number of lawyers enrolled.

According to the report, data collected from the Prosecution Departments reveals that there are currently 2210 Prosecution officers working in the country. Out of these, 1869 officers are male and 341 officers are female, indicating that women make up only 15% of the total network strength of Prosecution officers.

The report highlights the significant contributions of women in the justice sector of the country but also points out that their representation is not proportional to their share of the overall population. Therefore, it is recommended that the government and other relevant stakeholders take steps to encourage the inclusion of more females in the justice sector.