Fesco Completes 45 New Feeders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has completed 45 new feeders
at a cost of Rs 1208.303 million in four districts of the region.
According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday, 16 feeders have been completed
in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 420.
322 million.
As many as 16 feeders have been executed at a cost of Rs 496.021 million in Jhang district,
nine feeders in Sargodha at a cost of Rs 250.936 million and four in Mianwali at a cost
of Rs 41.024 million from July 2024 to March 2025.
