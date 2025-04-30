Fesco completes 45 new feeders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has completed 45 new feeders

at a cost of Rs 1208.303 million in four districts of the region.

According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday, 16 feeders have been completed

in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 420.

322 million.

As many as 16 feeders have been executed at a cost of Rs 496.021 million in Jhang district,

nine feeders in Sargodha at a cost of Rs 250.936 million and four in Mianwali at a cost

of Rs 41.024 million from July 2024 to March 2025.