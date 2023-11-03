Open Menu

FESCO Imposes Rs 435.1m Fine On 3,465 Electricity Thieves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs 435.1 million fine on 3,465 electricity thieves, caught during last 56 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 56 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 3,465 power pilferers from its eight districts. The company imposed Rs 435.1 million fine on pilferers under the head of detection units of 9.371 million in addition to recovering Rs 251.8 million from them.

FESCO had also got cases registered against 3,290 accused whereas the police had arrested 2,782 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 28 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply. The company had imposed a fine of more than Rs.2.36 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 55,000 detection units. He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 1120 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with a fine of more than Rs.

139.4 million under 3 million detection units.

He said that 360 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 1271,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.53.2 million.

Similarly, 367 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and handed down with a fine of 927,000 detection units amounting to Rs.47.5 million.

In Chiniot district, 377 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 1172,000 million detection units amounting to Rs.53.7 million.

Meanwhile, more than 368,000 detection units amounting to Rs.18.6 million was imposed on 120 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district.

In Mianwali district, 443 electricity thieves were caught and more than 985,000 detection units amounting to Rs.44.5 million were imposed on them as fine.

In Sargodha district, 371 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 886,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.40.5 million.

In district Toba Tek Singh, 272 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with more than 643,000 detection units amounting to Rs.33.2 million, he added.

