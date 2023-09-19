FESCO imposes Rs.145.1 mln fine on 1205 electricity thieves in 13 days

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed to have imposed a fine of Rs.145.1 million on 1205 electricity thieves caught during 13 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed to have imposed a fine of Rs.145.1 million on 1205 electricity thieves caught during 13 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive 13 days ago on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 1205 power pilferers from its six circles.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.145.1 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 3.336 million in addition to getting Rs.33.5 million recovered from them. The FESCO had also got cases registered against 1002 accused whereas the police had arrested 112 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving more details, the spokesman further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 449 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.55.5 million on them under the head of 1.29 million detection units.

In Bhakkar district, the FESCO teams caught 128 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.17.4 million under 452,000 detection units.

Similarly, 135 cases of electricity theft were detected in Chiniot district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.11 million under 359,000 detection units.

He further said that 112 electricity thieves were caught from Jhang district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.17.4 million under 492,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 39 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.4.2 million for 85,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 113 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.8.9 million for 200,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 141 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.16.5 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 389,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 77 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.9.3 million for 339,000 detection units, spokesman added.

As many as 80 power pilferers were nabbed during last 24 hours and the company imposed a total fine of Rs.12.3 million under 132,000 detection units besides detaching their all electricity connections.