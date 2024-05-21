Open Menu

SACM Presents Cheque To Family Of Roof Collapse Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SACM presents cheque to family of roof collapse victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) On the special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Zeeshan Malik on Tuesday visited the home of children who had died in a roof collapse in Mazang, Lahore.

Accompanied by MPA Mian Marghoob Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Zeeshan Malik met with Sheikh Faisal, the father of the children. During the visit, Zeeshan Malik conveyed a condolence message from the Chief Minister and presented Sheikh Faisal with a relief cheque on behalf of the Chief Minister.

