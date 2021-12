Fesco issues power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Amin Abad and Kareem Town feeders emanating from 132-kV Factory Area grid station, Data feeder originating from 132-kV Jhang Road grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed, new Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Loona and Al-Fareed feeders emanating from 132-kV Thikriwala grid station, Hariyanwala feeder originating from 132-kV Sitiana Road grid station, Garh and Farooq feeders emanating from 132-kV Sammundri grid station, Kotla, Bungalow Hussain Pur, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan), Darya Bal and Mureedwala feeders originating from 132-kV Mureedwala grid station, Ahmad Nagar and Miani feeders emanating from 132-kV Sammundri Road grid station, Dijkot Road feeder originating from 132-kV Sammundri Road grid station, Jhamra and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders emanating from 132-kV Tandlianwala grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder originating from 132-kV Mamonkanjan grid station, Awan Wala feeder emanating from 132-kV Khannuana grid station, new Dijkot and Maan Pur feeders originating from 220-kV Sammundri Road grid station, Model Town feeder emanating from 132-kV University grid station, Kamal Limited, Five Star food Gourmet, Ittehad, Kamran Mill, Rasheed Fabrics and Five Star feeders originating from 132-kV 103-RB grid station, Islamia Park feeder emanating from 132-kV Old Thermal grid station, Millat Town and Muslim Town feeders originating from 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station, Burj feeder emanating from 132-kV Millat Road grid station, Sabboana feeder originating from 132-kV Khurarianwala grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza, Jhang Road and Chenab Nagar feeders emanating from 132-kV Chiniot grid station, Mangoana and Anayat Ali Shah feeders originating from 132-kV Bhowana grid station and Rajana feeder emanating from 132-kV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m to 1 p.m while Fakhar Abad and Lathianwala feeders originating from 132-kV Khurarianwala grid station, Zamzam, Harianwala, Garden Colony, Gulbehar Colony and Babar Chowk feeders emanating from 132-kV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m to 3 p.m on Monday (December 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gojra Road feeder originating from 132-kV Sammundri Road grid station and Dawakhari feeder emanating from 132-kV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m to 5 p.m whereas Kathoor and Scarp feeders originating from 132-kV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m to 4 p.m on December 06, 2021.