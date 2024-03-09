Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Matco, Zoomar and Oshan Ceramics feeders linked with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Painsara Road, Maqbool Pura and Dawakhari feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday (March 10, 2024).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Gojra March Sunday From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

3 hours ago
 Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elect ..

Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

16 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

16 hours ago
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

16 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

16 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

16 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

16 hours ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

16 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan