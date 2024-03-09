FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Matco, Zoomar and Oshan Ceramics feeders linked with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Painsara Road, Maqbool Pura and Dawakhari feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday (March 10, 2024).