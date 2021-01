FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Sadhar, Dhandra, Sabzi Mandi, Data, Jinnah, Islampura, Tahir Pura, NIAB-II, Kausar Abad, PAF, Gardana, Gulfishan, NIAB-1 and Sarshmeer feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while Muslim Colony, College Road and new Chenab Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and new Dawar feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday (January 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City and Parco feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Bibi Jan, Johal and al-Zamin feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station and Bagaywala feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas Mansooran feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Rehmat Abad, Ghazi Abad and Johal Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Lahore Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Super, Millat Road, Rasool Pur, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent board, DTM, Mughal Pura, University Town, Noor Pur, Kalash, Azhar Corporation, FDA City and Shafi Dyeing feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. on January 20, 2021.