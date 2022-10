FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder linked from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Peoples' Colony No.2 feeder attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khawaja Garden, Hilal Road, Bostan-e-Zahra, Data Street, LCM, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony and Sharif Pura feeders connected with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS), Garden Colony, Awan Wala, Gulbehar Colony, Babar Chowk, Satiana Road, Fateh Textile, Kareem Garden, al-Raheem Valley, Hariyanwala, Zamzam and Makkah City feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, FIEDMC, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders linked with132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia, Time Surmax and Hyundai Nishat feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-1 feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (October 22).

Similarly, electricity supply from Anayat Ali Shah and Jame Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, new Khannuana and T&N Pakistan feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Torian Wala, Kotla, Rajana, Mureedwala, Soondh, Noor Mehal, Bungalow and Aslam Shaheed feeders attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. on October 22.

Meanwhile, power supply from Scarp-1 and Darul Ehsan feeders connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Usman Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bhowana feeder linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Dinpur and Bungalow feeders attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Gulberg, Bashir Abad, Kathoor and Painsara Road feeders connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Sadar Bazaar feeder linked with 132-KV University grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder attached with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, new Khurdpur feeder connected with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Jalal Abad and Naradada feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Rehmay Shah, Jungle Sarkar and Jhamra feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Maanpur feeder attached with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Kallarwala feeder connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon while all feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.582-JB, Jaranwala City, Khurarianwal, Interloop, Chak No.103-RB, Lundianwala, Rafhan Maize and Scarp Colony Faisalabad grid stations will also observe 45-50 megawatt load shedding from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.