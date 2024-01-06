FESCO issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the programme, power supply from ATH, Zahid Jee, Ghani Ceramics, Daily JW, Hayat Chemia, Orient Material, PA Cam Global and Quality Plast feeders linked with 132-KV M-III Industrial City grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also, FIEDMC, Ghanui Ceramics, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia No.

2, Time Ceramics No.2, Hyundai Nishat, Afridi Textile, Tapal Textile, National Foods and National Swits feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Ayan Fabrics feeder originating from 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-IV grid station, Barnala, Parco, Canal Road, Sadaqat Kamal, Noor Walay, ZTM, Jhumra City, Scarp-1, Pakka Dalla, Darul Ehsan, Rasool Pur, Scarp-II and Kamal Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra gridstation, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and al-Makkah Export feeders attached with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe shutdown from9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.