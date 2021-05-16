FESCO issues shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Ali Town and CTM feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

while Bageywala, Umar Garden and SOS Village feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco, Scarp-1 and Darul Ehsan and Pakka Dalla feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Burj feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Multan Chemical, Coca Cola, PABC and Kamal feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday (May 17, 2021).