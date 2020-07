FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric line for July 20.

According to the schedule, power will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

from Sanat Nagarfeeder emanating from 132KV old thermal grid station, New Langar feeder emanating from 132kv Aminpur grid station, Barranah feeder emanating from 132kv Barranah grid station, Mughalpur feeder emanating from 132kv Chiniot road grid station, Ashrafabad and Meesaq ul Mall feeders emanating from 132KV Nishtabad grid station.

Similarly power will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from New Khanoana and PGSHFA-4 feeders emanating from 132kv Khanoana grid station.