FESCO Promotes 125 Officials
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted 125 Upper Technical Subordinates (UTS) to scale-17 under Time Scale Upgradation.
A FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that after recommendation of FESCO Upgradation board and approval of Chief Executive Officer FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir, the Human Resources Department issued a promotion notification for 125 UTS.
Among the promotees included line superintendents of different subdivisions and substation operators of various grid stations, he added.
