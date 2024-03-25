Open Menu

FESCO Shutdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Sitara Sapna and Lasani Town feeders linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Five Star Foods feeders connected with 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (March 27, 2024).

