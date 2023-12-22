FESCO shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced schedule for power outages in different areas of the city for necessary repair, extension and replacement of electric lines for December 24.

According to the public relations department, power would remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Kithor feeder, emanating from 132kV Gojra grid station on Dec 24 and 26.