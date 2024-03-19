FESCO To Hold E-court On Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 11:15 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir will hold an E-Court (Open Court) on facebook here on Friday (March 22, 2024).
FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that the open court would start at 10 a.m.
and FESCO Chief would listen to the electricity related complaints till 12 p.m.
The electricity consumers belonging to 8 districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact FESCO Chief through facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery/ and FESCO Chief Executive Officer would issue on-spot orders for redressal of consumers complaints, he added.
