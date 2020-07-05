FESCO to purchase 23 new operational vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to purchase 23 new operational vehicles for improvement of its service delivery.

FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that FESCO had established one operation circle 'Mianwali Circle' and 4 new divisions besides 19 subdivisions were included in this circle.

However, due to lack of operational vehicles, FESCO was facing difficulties in delivery of best and quality service to its consumers.

Therefore, the FESCO had decided to purchase 23 new operational vehicles from its own resources and these vehicles would be given to new operation offices.

He said that among these vehicles included 11 pick-ups, 11 trucks and one van which would be used for enhancing patrolling in the area besides quick shifting and replacing transformers when and where needed.