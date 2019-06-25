UrduPoint.com
FIA Arrests 4 Proclaimed Offenders

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during a special crackdown against human smugglers arrested 4 proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours.

FIA spokesman said here Tuesday that FIA teams under the supervision of Deputy Director Jamil Ahmed Khan conducted raids at Bhawana, Chiniot and Faisalabad and arrested 4 proclaimed offenders identified as Mohammad Shahid Hussain, Shahid Ali, Qari Mohsin, and Ghulam Moahammd.

The accused were involved in human trafficking cases and were declared as proclaimed offenders by the competent court.

Further investigation was underway.

