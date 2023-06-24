Open Menu

FIA Arrests Human Trafficker From Lyari

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

FIA arrests human trafficker from Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency FIA on Saturday arrested an alleged human trafficker from Lyari in an already registered case against him at the Agency's anti-human trafficking circle, Karachi.

According to an official, accused identified as Tahir Mehmood was a notorious human trafficker, who was arrested in a raid conducted in Agra Taj, Lyari.

The accused was nominated in an FIR registered at FIA anti-human trafficking circle police station. The case was registered upon the detailed accounts provided by two deportees wherein they identified three human smugglers that facilitated them in their illegal migration among which the arrested had the Primary role.

The said action was the part of an underway nationwide crackdown against the human traffickers in the wake of the gruesome Greece Boat Tragedy.

