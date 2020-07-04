UrduPoint.com
FIA Arrests Pornographer In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:38 PM

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an accused involved in child pornography at international level

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an accused involved in child pornography at international level.

According to the FIA senior officials, a team raided and arrested accused Arslan Asghar on information provided by the Interpol.

The officials said that the accused is attached with an international child pornography gang. The agency also seized videos and photos of child pornography from the computers of the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

