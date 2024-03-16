FIA arrests proclaimed offender

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender on Saturday.

According to official sources, the proclaimed offender Abdul Ghaffoor had obtained Rs one lakh from a citizen after promise of work visa for Saudi Arabia.

However, the alleged outlaw did not fulfil the promise.

Similarly, he also denied to return the amount. The aggrieved person contacted FIA. FIA team is investigating from the alleged outlaw.