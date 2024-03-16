Open Menu

FIA Arrests Proclaimed Offender

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM

FIA arrests proclaimed offender

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender on Saturday.

According to official sources, the proclaimed offender Abdul Ghaffoor had obtained Rs one lakh from a citizen after promise of work visa for Saudi Arabia.

However, the alleged outlaw did not fulfil the promise.

Similarly, he also denied to return the amount. The aggrieved person contacted FIA. FIA team is investigating from the alleged outlaw.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Federal Investigation Agency Visa From

Recent Stories

Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziris ..

Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

33 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad C ..

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary

4 hours ago
 Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Prod ..

Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Lahore man jailed over second marriage without per ..

Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

17 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

17 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan