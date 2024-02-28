FIA Arrests Suspect For Running Illegal Currency Exchange
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The FIA Banking Circle here on Wednesday arrested an accused involved in running an illegal exchange of hawala, hundi, and Currency during an operation in the Firdous Sabzi Mandi.
Under the directives of Peshawar Zone Director, Nisar Tanoli, a crackdown was initiated against individuals involved in hawala transactions.
During the raid, suspect Naseemullah was arrested for running an illegal money exchange, and an amount of Rs 13.90 million was recovered.
The team also seized records related to hawala transactions and foreign currency transactions.
The FIA authorities stated that the arrested suspect had failed to give satisfactory answers about the source of the recovered currency.
A case has been registered against the suspect, and further investigation is underway.
