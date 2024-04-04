FIA, DRAP Conduct Raid, Apprehend Two Individual With Harmful Drug
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 08:55 PM
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan,
on Thursday conducted raid and apprehended two individuals involved in manufacturing of harmful drug.
According to the spokesperson of FIA, two individuals associated with a dangerous network have been arrested allegedly involved in a harmful drug related trade.
Additionally, machinery and equipment utilized in the production of illegal medicines were also seized.
The operation was conducted in the Lines Area.
The suspects were found engaged in the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of counterfeit drugs from a residential property. Over 82 varieties of counterfeit drugs used in the medicines were also recovered.
As per the preliminary investigations, these individuals were found supplying fake medicines to medical outlets in different areas of the city. Those arrested by raiding team were identified as Abdul Saud Faisal and Muhammad Asif.
Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh minister pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto2 minutes ago
-
Embassy in Netherlands organizes exhibition2 minutes ago
-
Death of father-in-law of Director Information Sukkur condoled2 minutes ago
-
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran9 minutes ago
-
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises9 minutes ago
-
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis9 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water29 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM20 minutes ago
-
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani20 minutes ago
-
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy politics20 minutes ago
-
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed20 minutes ago