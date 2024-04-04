FIA, DRAP conduct raid, apprehend two individual with harmful drug

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan

on Thursday conducted raid and apprehended two individuals involved in manufacturing of harmful drug.

According to the spokesperson of FIA, two individuals associated with a dangerous network have been arrested allegedly involved in a harmful drug related trade.

Additionally, machinery and equipment utilized in the production of illegal medicines were also seized.

The operation was conducted in the Lines Area.

The suspects were found engaged in the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of counterfeit drugs from a residential property. Over 82 varieties of counterfeit drugs used in the medicines were also recovered.

As per the preliminary investigations, these individuals were found supplying fake medicines to medical outlets in different areas of the city. Those arrested by raiding team were identified as Abdul Saud Faisal and Muhammad Asif.

Further investigations are underway.