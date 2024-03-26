FIA Holds Outlaw On Charge Of Visa Scam
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw during a raid here on Tuesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw during a raid here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, the alleged outlaw named Naveed Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed Chak 12/MR took Rs 570,000 from the complaint and promised to send him to Bahrain for job. However, he neither honour the pledge nor returned the amount.
FIA team arrested him and started further investigation.
