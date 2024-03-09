Fire Burn Victim Succumbed To Injuries
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A shoemaker who burnt critically as fire broke out a day ago, succumbed to injuries at Nishtar hospital, Multan.
According to details, a person named Haji Muhammad was worked as a shoemaker in Chah Bhat Wala Khangarh area of Muzaffargarh.
He sustained serious burn injuries after he caught fire when a spark from a burning cigarette went into the shoe making chemical.
He was admitted to Nishtar hospital Multan where he died today. The deceased was the father of four children.
APP/amj-sak
1500 hrs
Recent Stories
Zardari elected as 14th President of Pakistan
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire burn victim succumbed to injuries40 seconds ago
-
Zardari elected as 14th President of Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Female mental health imperative for socioeconomic development: Dr. Imtiaz Dogar10 minutes ago
-
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS11 minutes ago
-
Silk Routes Forum launched to promote sustainable development11 minutes ago
-
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill12 minutes ago
-
USKT Sports Dangal ends21 minutes ago
-
Asif Zardari secures 246 votes for presidential slot from Punjab Assembly21 minutes ago
-
Police raid arrested 4 suspected gamblers Liaquatabad21 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats30 minutes ago
-
Zardari, Achakzai vie for presidency as polls conclude41 minutes ago
-
FAO organizes IPC workshop to build -stake holders capacity51 minutes ago