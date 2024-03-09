Fire burn victim succumbed to injuries

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A shoemaker who burnt critically as fire broke out a day ago, succumbed to injuries at Nishtar hospital, Multan.

According to details, a person named Haji Muhammad was worked as a shoemaker in Chah Bhat Wala Khangarh area of Muzaffargarh.

He sustained serious burn injuries after he caught fire when a spark from a burning cigarette went into the shoe making chemical.

He was admitted to Nishtar hospital Multan where he died today. The deceased was the father of four children.

