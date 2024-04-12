Fire Erupts In Fish Feed Factory, Valuables Reduce To Ashes
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Fire erupted in a fish feed factory and valuables worth millions of rupees reduced to ashes at Kunal Sharif Jhang road Muzaffargarh.
According to Rescue 1122, a fish factory "Aqva Fish Feed" underwent sudden fire due to a short circuit.
Resultantly, valuables in the warehouse were reduced to ashes.
Rescue 1122 vehicles and some ambulances rushed to the site. The rescuers after incessant struggle managed to put off the fire. The sources however stated that a huge portion of valuables remained safe due to swift action of Rescue 1122.
