First Child Court in NMDs inaugurated in Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth Saturday inaugurated a Child Protection Court in Mohmand, first of its kind in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and fourth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The efforts to establish Child Courts in the province aimed at providing expeditious, child sensitive and fair justice to children in contact or in conflict with law as envisaged in the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 and the constitution of Pakistan," said Chief Justice.

The Peshawar High Court has posted Justice Wali Muhammad, Additional District and Session Judge as Presiding Officer Child Court, Mohmand, Chief Justice announced after inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Waqar Ahmad said "let me remind you that children under 14 years of age constitutes almost 35 percent of our population,".

He said cognizant of its responsibility, the Peshawar High Court embarked upon a plan in 2019 to establish a chain of Child Courts throughout the province beginning from Peshawar.

This is a big stride forward in juvenile justice system unmatched by any other province so far, he continued.

Chief Justice PHC also expressed his resolve to further consolidate efforts in the direction and effectively alleviate the plight of the children both in contact and in conflict with the law by arranging resolution of their disputes under one roof.

Meanwhile, Registrar Peshawar High Court, Khawja Wajih ud Din, while addressing a press conference in connection with inauguration of Child Court, shared the commendable performance and the resultant progress registered by the three Child Courts at Peshawar, Mardan and Abbotabad.

Velrie Khan Yousafzai, Executive Director, Group Development Pakistan, was also present at the press conference.

Group Development Pakistan, is a non governmental organization which provided technical assistance is establishment of Child Courts in Pakistan.

Registrar PHC said Child Courts in KP had disposed of 1140 cases related to children in conflict with law including 93 per cent boys and seven per cent girls.

Children in conflict with law trailed in pilot Child Courts numbered 512 and all of them were boys. Likewise, 422 accused children were granted bail.

About 202 child victims appeared in the said courts of which 79 percent were boys and 21 percent girls.

He also disclosed that the existing Child Courts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed remarkable disposal rate of 45 percent and corresponding average time of 99 days for conclusion of a case.

However, for the first time four children availed diversion under JJC, all being male, he continued.

Registrar PHC also underlined that the Primary role of child courts was to ensure protection of children from maltreatment, violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect.

He said under the dynamic leadership of Chief Justice, the Peshawar High Court was determined to pursue the objective of providing not only speedy, effective and inexpensive justice to children, but creating a comfortable environment for them while going through the judicial proceedings at Child Courts.