First Hazara DRC Conference Aimed To Solve Problems Of General Public

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

First Hazara DRC conference aimed to solve problems of general public

Hazara Police held the first DRC Conference under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman which aimed at to provide a platform to solve problems of general public

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Hazara Police held the first DRC Conference under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman which aimed at to provide a platform to solve problems of general public.

The first DRC Conference was held at Regional Conference Hall Abbottabad in which eight districts of Hazara Region's DPOs, SP Investigation Abbottabad, Additional SP Headquarters Abbottabad and DRCs chairmen and secretaries of all Hazara districts attended.

Addressing the first DRC conference, Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said, "I am grateful to the chairmen and secretaries of all DRCs for taking the time to accept our invitation.

This is the great achievement of Hazara Police and all DRCs of Hazara.

The Chairman and Secretary of DRCs should be educated in consultation with their District Police Officers and also include young men and women in DRCs so that in future the younger generation can participate in this work and deal with their own channels, DIG said.

Speaking at the conference, the chairmen and secretaries of all the DRCs said, "We are grateful to DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman for providing us with a platform where we will have to solve the problems of people.

DIG Hazara was apprised of some of the requests regarding DRCs and the difficulties encountered in resolving the issues which DIG Hazara assured to resolve soon.

At the end of the conference, DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman also distributed shields on behalf of Hazara Police to all DRC chairmen and secretaries.

