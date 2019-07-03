Five Army soldiers embrace martyrdom, one injured in Chamb sector blast

(@imziishan)

An explosive blast occurred Wednesday in Barnala locality of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Chamb Sector few meters from the Line of Control, in which five soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and one got injured

Nature of the blast is being ascertained, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said here.

The incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules.

Shaheed include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq (44), who served Pakistan Army for 23 years, had three sons & two daughters and was resident of village Bandi P/0 Jura, Tehsil Authmaqam & District Neelam, Sepoy Muhammamd Tayyab, service five years , 26-year age , married, resident of village Surakhi, Tehsil & District Khushab, Sepoy Zohaib, service seven months, 20-year age , married resident of village Nandi Nar Ghamir Manhdala, Tehil Hajira and District Poonch and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim, service one year, 22-year age, resident of Village Sahiwal, District Sargodha.