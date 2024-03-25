Five booked over power pilferage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught

five power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

According to Fesco press release, the task force teams raided at various

areas of the district and caught five people involved in electricity theft

from main lines and meter tampering.

The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 212,810 on the alleged pilferers.

On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against the accused.