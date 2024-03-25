Five Booked Over Power Pilferage
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught
five power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Tuesday.
According to Fesco press release, the task force teams raided at various
areas of the district and caught five people involved in electricity theft
from main lines and meter tampering.
The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 212,810 on the alleged pilferers.
On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against the accused.
Recent Stories
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi greets Hindu community on Holi5 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide takes notice of violence against woman5 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers warned against overcharging in Tank5 minutes ago
-
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy6 minutes ago
-
UAF Vice Chancellor recipient of Hilal-I-Imtiaz15 minutes ago
-
PDMA releases Rs.348m for TDPs of North Waziristan15 minutes ago
-
UoS launches Solarization Projects across its campuses15 minutes ago
-
New DPO for gaining public trust in police department25 minutes ago
-
Cop injured by robbers25 minutes ago
-
Prohibited drugs seized, accused arrested25 minutes ago
-
Inflation, improvement of trade major challenges: Jam Kamal Khan35 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 13 drug smugglers in 13 operations35 minutes ago