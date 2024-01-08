Open Menu

Five Cops Martyred, 22 Injured In Blast Targeting Police Vehicle

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) At least five police officials were martyred and 22 wounded in a bomb explosion targeting a police vehicle in Belot Farsh area of Mamund tehsil in Bajaur district on Monday.

Police and Rescue 1122 said the cops were going to provide security to the polio vaccination teams adding that more deaths were feared as some of the injured were in critical condition.

The martyred cops were identified as Habib ur Rahim, resident of Inayat Killay, Munasib Khan of Tarkho, Muhammad Rauf Khan of Trakho Serai, Khan Muhammad, resident of Mamond and Ali Rehman.

Rescue 1122 said the injured included Adnan, Haroon, Siraj, Wali Jan, Sahibzada, Lehaz Ali, Rehman Gul, Shahid, Zafar Khan, Ahmad, Abdul Raziq, Muhammad Israr, Jahangir, Faiz ur Rehman, Sadbar, Hafiz, Hayat Ullah, Sher Muhammad, Abdullah, Sahib, Nemat Ullah, Sher Alam, Jalil, Habib Ullah and Ameer Zada.

The deceased and injured have been shifted to Khar Hospital, where an emergency was declared, they added.

Police said blood donation was sought by the hospital authorities for treatment of the victims. All the casualties were police personnel.

Rescue 1122 further informed that ten of the critical injured have been shifted to Peshawar while 12 were under treatment at Bajaur Headquarters Hospital Khar.

