Five Held, Illegal Commodity Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five accused with weapons and drugs were recovered from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Sub-inspector Shehbaz, police held Qadeer, Shoeb, Muzamel and Naeem and recovered goods worth Rs.

200, 000 with liquor in precinct of Thana Sher Sultan while the fifth one identified as Hazoor Bukhsh was nabbed along with kalashankof from jurisdiction of Jitoi police station.

Police spokesman referring statement of the DPO said indiscriminate action against criminals would be continued until the region would be cleaned of street crimes.

