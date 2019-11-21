Five killed, 1101 injured in 922 accidents in Punjab

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed while 1,101 sustained injuries in 922 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue-1122 sources on Thursday that 444 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians and 520 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 221 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 261 people placing the provincial capital at the top of the list followed by 99 in Faisalabad with 110 victims and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 83 victims.

According to the data, 749 motorcycles, 140 rickshaws, 73 cars, 35 vans, 15 buses, 15 trucks and 148 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.