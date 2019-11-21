UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed, 1101 Injured In 922 Accidents In Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:44 PM

Five killed, 1101 injured in 922 accidents in Punjab

At least five people were killed while 1,101 sustained injuries in 922 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed while 1,101 sustained injuries in 922 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue-1122 sources on Thursday that 444 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians and 520 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 221 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 261 people placing the provincial capital at the top of the list followed by 99 in Faisalabad with 110 victims and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 83 victims.

According to the data, 749 motorcycles, 140 rickshaws, 73 cars, 35 vans, 15 buses, 15 trucks and 148 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Top

Recent Stories

Nepra notifies Rs.1.83 per unit in electricity tar ..

14 minutes ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz Accuses Iran of Bein ..

2 minutes ago

Former Scottish First Minister Salmond Denies Rape ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Urges New Sri Lankan Leade ..

2 minutes ago

Two students represent Pakistan at UNCRC

34 minutes ago

Russian Defense Official, North Korean Diplomat Di ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.