UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five New Embassies To Be Opened In Africa: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Five new embassies to be opened in Africa: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia Ismail Omar Guelleh Wednesday said the opening of five new embassies in Africa was a reflective of Pakistan's intention to build bridges of cooperation.

The ambassador said this after presenting credentials to Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, the first in the five being opened, said a press release received here.

During the meeting, the president welcomed the envoy and expressed his strong desire to build closer partnership with Pakistan including security, trade and energy sectors.

The ambassador highlighted Pakistan's "Engage Africa Policy" and informed that the government of Pakistan had decided to open five new Embassies in Africa, the first being in Djibouti, which is reflective of Pakistan's intention to build bridges of cooperation with Djibouti.

He emphasized the need to further expand economic, commercial and naval ties between Pakistan and Djibouti. Both expressed agreement to bolstering high level political interactions, parliamentary exchanges and promoting blue economy in Arabian Sea region.

The envoy underscored the desire of the government of Pakistan to play an important role in Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) region to promote partnership in all realms of life including agriculture, science & technology, maritime safety and climate change sectors and specifically to mitigate poverty in the region.

He briefed the president about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and highlighted that CPEC was instrumental in solidifying the relations with China. The ambassador also wished to expand Pakistani frontiers of trade with African states.

On Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue, the ambassador also highlighted the growing atrocities by the Indian government and military in violation of international law and their nefarious efforts to change the geography and demography of the valley.

The president welcomed the laying of undersea Pakistan-East Africa Cable Express (PEACE), linking at the first stage, Gwadar to Djibouti.

The president also appreciated ambassador's diplomatic goals and assured his full support for the advancement of friendly relations between the two brotherly countries.

Later, the ambassador called on Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti.

The prime minister welcomed the envoy and expressed his earnest desire to further cement bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The ambassador appreciated the development of Djibouti International Free Trade Zone (DIETZ), which would serve as hub of trade and commerce between Pakistan and Horn of Africa countries.

The prime minister encouraged Pakistani investors and entrepreneurs to jointly play a leading role and contribute developing Djibouti International Free Trade Zone (DIFTZ).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Prime Minister Technology China Agriculture CPEC Gwadar Djibouti Jammu Ethiopia Hub Commerce All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

30 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

30 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

45 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

55 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

60 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.