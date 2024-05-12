Three Dacoits Snatch Rs 250,000 From Plastic Crush Plant
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 11:10 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Three armed dacoits looted Rs 250,000 from a plastic crush plant at Khangarh bypass road on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, three armed dacoits on motorcycles (CC-125) entered the plastic crushing plant and held the workers hostage.
They snatched Rs 250,000 and managed to escape from the scene.
The owner, namely Imran Mughal, informed the police about the incident.
The police are investigating the incident.
