Five scholars receive PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in various disciplines.

The varsity spokesman told media here on Tuesday that Muhammad Ali son of Rehmat Ali has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Botany after approval of his thesis entitled 'Systematics and Proximate Analyses of Mushrooms of Ayubia National Park, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan', Zoha Tariq daughter of Muhammad Tariq Afzal in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Evolution of Self-Gravitating Objects in Modified Gravity', Khaqan Haider Ghazi son of Anwar Ali in the subject of Punjabi after approval of his thesis entitled '(SHAHMUKHI) Scripts of Shah Hussain's Verse: A Comparative Review', Nosheen Ramzan daughter of Mohammad Ramzan in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Father Involvement, Family Environment, Interparental Conflicts and Psychological Adjustment in Adolescents' and Hamid Ali son of Muneer Ahmed in the subject of Sociology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Supernatural Beliefs and Practices among Agriculturalists of Punjab in Crop Growing and Livestock Activities: Analytical Study'.