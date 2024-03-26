Open Menu

Five Senior Faculty Members Of PIBC Offer Resignation

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Five senior faculty members of PIBC offer resignation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Five senior faculty members of Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre (PIBC) offered resignation against second time appointment of Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar on political basis and indecent behaviour of senior registrar, Dr Ahmed Ali Malik with senior medics.

They sent their resignation to Secretary Specialized Health care and Medical education, Ali Jan Khan.

Those who offered resignations included Prof of Plastic Surgery Dr Naheed Chaudhary, Prof of Anaesthesia, Dr Waseem Rabbani, Associate prof of Plastic Surgery, Dr Bilal Saeed, Dr Akmal Shah, Dr Naveed Shahzad and Dr Ali Mehdi.

Addressing a news conference in front of PIBC alongwith Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter president, Dr Masood Hiraj and others on Tuesday, they complained a former MNA, Malik Ahmed Dhaer interfering in the health facility affairs since long adding that a junior doctor, Dr Ahmed Ali Malik backed by him was also using insulting language against the senior faculty members.

They alleged that PIBC, ED, Dr Naveed Akhtar was appointed second time on the recommendation of Mr Dhaer and added that Dr Ahmed was also working on his tips.

PMA president Dr Masood Hiraj stated that the association was not against any doctor rather it was voicing for rights of the medics.

He informed that the senior faculty members had tendered resignations due to political interference and indecent behaviour of a junior doctor with them.

The PMA won't tolerate this type of behaviour, he declared.

Dr Masood urged Punjab government, provincial minister for health and semecretary health to take notice of the issue and depute a seasoned surgeon as ED on merit basis.

PMA office bearers Dr Tariq Waqar, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Murtaza Baloch, Dr Waqar Niazi and others were present.

